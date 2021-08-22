Cancel
Enid, OK

Enid calendar: Coming events

Enid Updates
 5 days ago

(ENID, OK) Enid is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Enid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsP42_0bZWKFcS00

Women Warriors Bible Study

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:30 PM

WOMEN WARRIORS Woman's Prayer & Bible Study Guest Speaker: Marilyn Murray of Marilyn Murray Ministries. Date: 7/27/2021 Time: 6:30pm - 8:30pm Hostess: Marilyn Murray Location: 4328 Briar Ridge...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kREKz_0bZWKFcS00

Boondocks Paint & Sip (Zodiac Signs)

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 302 E Maple Ave, Enid, OK

Boondocks proudly presents our first Sip & Paint. When ordering ticket, please let us know your zodiac sign that you want to paint. We have a variety of Cupcake wines , liquor and beer. Join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZsEa_0bZWKFcS00

AUDITIONS: The Pillowman

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 221 N Independence St, Enid, OK

AUDITIONS: The Pillowman By: Martin McDonagh Directed By: Blake Recknagel Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Audition Dates: 21-22, 2021 (Appointment only, audition form...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZvVN_0bZWKFcS00

This Land is Herland discussion and book signing with Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 507 S 4th St, Enid, OK

On Saturday, August 28, beginning at 2 p.m., the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid will host a discussion and book signing with Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin, editors of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itKjK_0bZWKFcS00

Darci Lynne

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 S Independence Ave, Enid, OK

Tickets start at $29.75 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00am and available on the second floor of Convention Hall and StrideBankCenter.com. Singer / Ventriloquist Darci...

