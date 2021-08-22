Cancel
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton calendar: What's coming up

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 5 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Live events are coming to Lumberton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lumberton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l9yF_0bZWKEjj00

Auction: NC - LUMBERTON

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Sale Date: 08-23-2021, Nc - Salvage Certificate, Fuel: Gas, Damage: All Over, Color: White Transmission: Automatic, ODO: 252521, Rear-wheel Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt7Ff_0bZWKEjj00

Walk with Me! Fitness Series

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 455 Caton Rd, Lumberton, NC

Meeting weekly through the end of October, this class is geared to help increase physical activity and provide motivational support through informational and activity sessions. Weekly prizes will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ldz81_0bZWKEjj00

Rear Window

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, NC

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located at 315 North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton, will be presenting a classic film series as it re-opens its doors to the public. The four...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NELBU_0bZWKEjj00

Prospect/Technique Clinic - Pembroke, NC 2021

Pembroke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 University Drive, Pembroke, NC

Prospect/Technique Clinic span Aug 28 (Saturday) span 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM span

Summer Classic Film Series

Lumberton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 N Chestnut St, Lumberton, NC

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater presents four films in a series that represents some of the most popular movies of all times and are appropriate for audiences of all ages. Tickets are...

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton News Beat

Lumberton, NC
With Lumberton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

