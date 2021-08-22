What’s up Grand Island: Local events calendar

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Live events are coming to Grand Island.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Island area:

Stress Less with Mindfulness Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 E Fonner Park Rd, Grand Island, NE

Join us to learn how to beat stressful situations with mindfulness. Class is taught by Mary Ann Kalinay and Anne Kruse. Attendance is limited to 10 participants! Register here...

Robotics Showcase Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 East Fonner Park Road Suite 100 Inside the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park Between State Fair Boulevard and Fonner Park Road, Grand Island, NE

Youth engaged in the Robotics Showcase will demonstrate their robot’s programming and/or show a video of their robot performing programmed functions. This is an interactive experience where...

Sound Garden - Acoustic Meditation Event Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 311 W 3rd St, Grand Island, NE

USE TICKET LINK TO REGISTER & RESERVE YOUR SPACE TEXT 308-379-3744 FOR INFORMATION This event is limited to 12 people. Doors close promptly at 2:00 pm. Please arrive a few minutes early. $15 to...

SkateGI Meeting & Open Skate Night Grand Island, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 500 S Oak St, Grand Island, NE

Please join us for a roller skating reunion and SkateGI organizational meeting. Bring your skates if you have them! Black Tie Entertainment's DJ T. and DJ Bodie will be providing the tunes...

Immigrant Story Walk Grand Island, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 3133 U.S. 34, Grand Island, NE 68801

Witness the immigration system by walking in one of our client's shoes with your own immigrant identity.