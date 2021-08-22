Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

What’s up Helena: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 5 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Helena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Helena area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NUerz_0bZWK8Wc00

Helena HS/JH Fall Rodeo

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 98 W Custer Ave, Helena, MT

Helena HS/JH Fall Rodeo at Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W Custer Ave, Helena, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 10:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qM2md_0bZWK8Wc00

Medical Career Training Orientation

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1115 N Roberts St, Helena, MT

Medical Career Training Orientation Hosted By Helena College Continuing Education. Event starts at Mon Aug 23 2021 at 05:30 pm and happening at Helena., Free and no-obligation. Must attend one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Evbww_0bZWK8Wc00

Sunday PHRF Buoy Race Series #3

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8015 Canyon Ferry Rd, Helena, MT

Skippers meeting at Kim's Marina at 9am. Race starts at 9:30am. All members and those interested in sailing are welcome. Those who are new, please be at Kim's Marina dock an hour before the race...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSG4j_0bZWK8Wc00

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LjOu_0bZWK8Wc00

Helena, MT - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage!

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 8030 Canyon Ferry Rd, Helena, MT

The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to Helena! If you and your friends are overdue for a night out, Miracle Men Male Revue is your answer! Prepare to meet Slay and Dallas, as well as the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
65
Followers
187
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.
Montana StatePosted by
XL Country 100.7

Best Deli in Montana Is A Sandwich Icon

I didn't know what the hype was about this place until I tried it and now this deli is my favorite go-to when I visit this city. Eat This, Not That via MSN came out with a list of the Best Deli in Every State and the definition of a deli is essentially a sandwich shop and they chose a great one. The deli they chose has been known for having not only great sandwiches but possibly the best ones in all of Montana.
Montana StatePosted by
96.7 KISS FM

This Small MT Town Has An Incredible Steakhouse You Should Visit

I will travel any distance for a great meal and this place will make you want to make a weekend vacation out of it. This past weekend I was in the very small town of Lincoln, Montana for a softball tournament and this town is very interesting to think about. It's directly in the middle of Helena, Missoula, and Great Falls and is in the middle of the wilderness. Lincoln has an incredible park called Blackfoot Pathways: Sculpture in the Wild. Oh, and did we forget Lincoln is the place where the famous Unabomber was capture.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Is Missoula Losing a Favorite Place for Birthday Parties & Games?

If you have kids - I'm thinking the odds are pretty good that you've been to The Hub in Missoula. You've either been just for fun - which is what we did when we moved to town a few years ago and went to check the place out.....or you've been for a birthday party - like we've done about 3 times in the last year. Arcade games, Laser Tag, go-karts.....The Hub is a pretty awesome place if you're a kid - or a big kid!
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...

Comments / 0

Community Policy