Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur D'Alene events coming soon

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 5 days ago

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Coeur D'Alene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coeur D'Alene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZsYi_0bZWK5sR00

Hybrid Coeur d'Con 2021

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 702 E Front Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Hybrid Coeur d’Con, our annual geeky celebration of pop culture and fandoms, is happening August 20, 21, and 22! The library hosts this family-friendly event every year. This year, it’ll be a mix...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PnFVR_0bZWK5sR00

Available for Private Event

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 728 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Sign up for Tue Aug 31, 2021 11:00 - 11:00PM - Available for Private Event. Join the paint and sip party at this Coeur d'Alene , ID studio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OxQH_0bZWK5sR00

International Overdose Awareness Day

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Coeur d'Alene, ID

August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and to honor those Idahoans we have lost to overdose, NIAC will be hosting a memorial vigil at City Park. We will have a table with education...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yu2W_0bZWK5sR00

Mixed Media & Wine Night with Willow Tree

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Mixed Media & Wine Night with Willow Tree Students will learn how to use a variety of mediums to make their own small wooden sign or set of coasters. Using collage, acrylic paint, pen, oil pastel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBbLg_0bZWK5sR00

Bookmobile visits Lakewood Ranch

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Address: 3755 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

MONDAY 2ND & 4TH – MAY 10, 24 / JUNE 14, 28 / […]

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
103
Followers
187
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Hybrid Coeur D Con#Idahoans#Niac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy