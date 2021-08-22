Coeur D'Alene events coming soon
(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Coeur D'Alene has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coeur D'Alene:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 702 E Front Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Hybrid Coeur d’Con, our annual geeky celebration of pop culture and fandoms, is happening August 20, 21, and 22! The library hosts this family-friendly event every year. This year, it’ll be a mix...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 728 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
Sign up for Tue Aug 31, 2021 11:00 - 11:00PM - Available for Private Event. Join the paint and sip party at this Coeur d'Alene , ID studio.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: Coeur d'Alene, ID
August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and to honor those Idahoans we have lost to overdose, NIAC will be hosting a memorial vigil at City Park. We will have a table with education...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Mixed Media & Wine Night with Willow Tree Students will learn how to use a variety of mediums to make their own small wooden sign or set of coasters. Using collage, acrylic paint, pen, oil pastel...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:15 AM
Address: 3755 N 4th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
MONDAY 2ND & 4TH – MAY 10, 24 / JUNE 14, 28 / […]
