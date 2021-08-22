Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Greenwood events coming soon

Greenwood Post
Greenwood Post
 5 days ago

(GREENWOOD, SC) Live events are coming to Greenwood.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Greenwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhejO_0bZWK4zi00

Art Gala | A Night in New York, “How Sweet It Is…”

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

The Arts Center of Greenwood is thrilled to present “A Night in New York, How Sweet It Is…” on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 7:30 – 10:00 pm. Enjoy an evening under the stars in the city that never...

Introduction to Clay

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 Main St, Greenwood, SC

**CLASS FULL/REGISTRATION CLOSED*** This class is designed for high school level and adult beginners with clay. Participants will complete at least 3 major projects. The instructor will teach...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g24ew_0bZWK4zi00

Gratitude Gathering- “Anonymous People”

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Main St N, Greenwood, SC

Gratitude Gathering- "Anonymous People" is on Facebook. To connect with Gratitude Gathering- "Anonymous People", join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEKXx_0bZWK4zi00

Midgard Self Storage of Greenwood, SC

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Great units available in the Greenwood, SC area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Midgard Self Storage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJUgR_0bZWK4zi00

Pets of the Week (Aug. 23 – Aug. 28) Ashcroft and Dominique

Greenwood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2820 Airport Rd, Greenwood, SC

Pets of the Week Ashcroft and Dominique are our Pets of the Week. Please click here to view their complete profiles!\n

