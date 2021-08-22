Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Live events coming up in Wausau

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 5 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wausau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wausau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvnLN_0bZWK0So00

Bronsted’s Brunch Vol. III (Moon Dance 2021 Afterparty) @ Hiawatha

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 713 Grant St, Wausau, WI

@ This is Moon Dance Music Festival weekend in Gleason, here is the official brunch party for those working their way back south and want one more show and the best brunch in WI. (Seriously...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGIGN_0bZWK0So00

Trackside Live

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5305 N 32nd Ave, Wausau, WI

Join Curt and B-Ash live on location for Trackside Live. They’ll cover all the racing results from the past week, look at the action for the upcoming week, and events taking place at the tracks...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbUuE_0bZWK0So00

HYDE @ The 400 Block, Peyton's Promise

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI

Join us for another year of GIVING. Peyton’s Promise is such an awesome organization that provides food to our local […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cq49t_0bZWK0So00

Church Picnic

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1201 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI

Join us for our annual church picnic with games, food and lots of fun! Rain or shine, after service. LOCATION Marathon Park 1201 Stewart Ave Big Kitchen Wausau, WI 54401 Bring a side dish to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=371Evu_0bZWK0So00

Fire on the Water

Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Rookery View Park 227985 County Trunk Hwy N Wausau, WI 54401 (across from Gulliver\'s and Nice as New) PLEASE READ ALL OF THE EVENT DETAILS Welcome to another night of music, flow and fire...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
22
Followers
188
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Gleason, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Music#Wi Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy