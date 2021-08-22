Live events coming up in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Live events are lining up on the Wausau calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wausau:

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 713 Grant St, Wausau, WI

@ This is Moon Dance Music Festival weekend in Gleason, here is the official brunch party for those working their way back south and want one more show and the best brunch in WI. (Seriously...

Trackside Live Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 5305 N 32nd Ave, Wausau, WI

Join Curt and B-Ash live on location for Trackside Live. They’ll cover all the racing results from the past week, look at the action for the upcoming week, and events taking place at the tracks...

HYDE @ The 400 Block, Peyton's Promise Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI

Join us for another year of GIVING. Peyton’s Promise is such an awesome organization that provides food to our local […]

Church Picnic Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1201 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI

Join us for our annual church picnic with games, food and lots of fun! Rain or shine, after service. LOCATION Marathon Park 1201 Stewart Ave Big Kitchen Wausau, WI 54401 Bring a side dish to...

Fire on the Water Wausau, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Rookery View Park 227985 County Trunk Hwy N Wausau, WI 54401 (across from Gulliver\'s and Nice as New) PLEASE READ ALL OF THE EVENT DETAILS Welcome to another night of music, flow and fire...