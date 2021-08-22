Events on the Titusville calendar

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Titusville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Titusville area:

Handgun Defense Fundamentals & Concealed Carry Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

A comprehensive class featuring firearms and defense basics along with Florida Law.

BYOBoard or Kayak Bioluminescence Paddle Tour Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 A. Max Brewer Memorial Pkwy, Titusville, FL

Have your own Paddleboard or Kayak? Let us lead you on an amazing night time paddle adventure into the world of bioluminescence. About this event This is for our Paddle Community!! This is an...

Titusville, FL Women Only Concealed Carry Class Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6350 Horizon Drive, Titusville, FL 32780

This women only course will qualify for your Arizona non-resident permit and your Florida permit.

West African Dance and Drum Class Titusville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: 835 Sycamore Street, Building H, Titusville, FL 32780

Explore the rich dance and drum traditions of the Mande of West Africa.

Bioluminescent Paddle and/or Camping Adventure Titusville, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7275 S, US-1, Titusville, FL

THIS IS A CAMPING EVENT AND/OR A BIOLUMINESCENT PADDLE. COME CAMP FOR THE WHOLE WEEKEND OF JUST PADDLE WITH US SATURDAY NIGHT We have the YOUTH GROUP CAMPSITE. Cost will be $10 per person to...