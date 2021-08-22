What’s up Findlay: Local events calendar
(FINDLAY, OH) Live events are coming to Findlay.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Findlay:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 10630 County Road 40, Findlay, OH 45840
Cowboy Days August 21st 9-5 and 22nd 11-4 at Ghost Town in Findlay, OH. Old time Western themed family event.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:15 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:15 AM
Address: 121 East Crawford Street, Findlay, OH 45840
Join us during our Pirate Training Academy to learn the way of the Pirates!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 2461 South Main St, Findlay, OH 45840
DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO MASTER THE LAPEL GUARD WITH THE WORM LORD HIMSELF, KEENAN CORNELIUS! PLUS NEW LAPEL SLAYER TECHNIQUES!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 15035 OH-12, Findlay, OH
Parkview Christian Church - Findlay, Ohio - P: (419)423-2161 - E: office@parkviewfindlay.org
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 800 S Main St, Findlay, OH
GriefShare is a nondenominational program offering grief support to any adult grieving any type of human death. It is a combination of videos, discussion and using a workbook. If any changes are...
