Findlay, OH

What’s up Findlay: Local events calendar

Findlay Times
 5 days ago

(FINDLAY, OH) Live events are coming to Findlay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Findlay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzFpk_0bZWJyra00

Cowboy Days

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10630 County Road 40, Findlay, OH 45840

Cowboy Days August 21st 9-5 and 22nd 11-4 at Ghost Town in Findlay, OH. Old time Western themed family event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nlTF1_0bZWJyra00

Pirate Training Academy

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Address: 121 East Crawford Street, Findlay, OH 45840

Join us during our Pirate Training Academy to learn the way of the Pirates!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Akis_0bZWJyra00

Keenan Cornelius Seminar | Findlay Jiu Jitsu Academy | Findlay, OH

Findlay, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2461 South Main St, Findlay, OH 45840

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO MASTER THE LAPEL GUARD WITH THE WORM LORD HIMSELF, KEENAN CORNELIUS! PLUS NEW LAPEL SLAYER TECHNIQUES!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hl7r9_0bZWJyra00

Worship Service — Parkview Christian Church

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 15035 OH-12, Findlay, OH

Parkview Christian Church - Findlay, Ohio - P: (419)423-2161 - E: office@parkviewfindlay.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATaOk_0bZWJyra00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Findlay, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 S Main St, Findlay, OH

GriefShare is a nondenominational program offering grief support to any adult grieving any type of human death. It is a combination of videos, discussion and using a workbook. If any changes are...

