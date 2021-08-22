Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Statesboro calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 5 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Live events are lining up on the Statesboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Statesboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16s8ss_0bZWJw6800

August Multi Consignor - Green Tag

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

A multi consignor auction with a little bit of everything! This catalog will include a variety of to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8LXO_0bZWJw6800

View from the Ted- Premium Gameday Access

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Lanier Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458

The Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation invites the GATA Club to the Ted Smith Family Football Center for the All Sports Reunion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFQuj_0bZWJw6800

Wildlife Center Daily Program

Statesboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1461 Forest Dr, Statesboro, GA

Enjoy a short, informative program before or after lunch. These programs have different themes each day and will be sure to teach you something new each time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqhtW_0bZWJw6800

BYU vs. Georgia Southern Football and Tailgate Tickets

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 2687 Bunny Akins Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458

Get ready to cheer on the Cougars and elevate your game-day experience by purchasing tickets to the BYU tailgate party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSXnr_0bZWJw6800

Free Hernia Screening

Statesboro, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1497 Fair Road, Suite 200, Statesboro, GA 30458

If you think you may have a hernia, come to this free screening to find out if you do, and what treatments are available.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
93
Followers
191
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga#The Gata Club#Cougars#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy