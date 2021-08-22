Cancel
Auburn, AL

Live events coming up in Auburn

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Ujo_0bZWJsZE00

Al-Anon Support Group

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2123 Hamilton Rd, Auburn, AL

A support group for family and friends of alcoholics.Meets Monday evenings at 6 p.m.Contact: 334-745-8488

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IDgC_0bZWJsZE00

Morning Bible Study

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 446 S Gay St, Auburn, AL

Trinity will offer a Bible Study every Thursday morning at 10:30am led by Pastor Corey. We are once again meeting in person in the Fellowship Hall, however, we will continue to offer those not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4PBR_0bZWJsZE00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Auburn, AL 36832

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUfh5_0bZWJsZE00

Supper Club Pool Party

Auburn, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 202 West Longleaf Drive, Auburn, AL 36832

Join us for a pool party to celebrate finishing our first exam this semester!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9eNe_0bZWJsZE00

Charcuterie Cone & Trays - Specialty DIY Workshop

Auburn, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1214 Ogletree Village Ln, Auburn, AL

Join us for Charcuterie and Trays....featuring our new Charcuterie Cone Stand project! Learn the art of creating a Charcuterie tray and cone with Nitda from The Grazer Co. This event will involve...

