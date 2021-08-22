Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Events on the Stillwater calendar

Posted by 
Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 5 days ago

(STILLWATER, OK) Stillwater is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stillwater:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMwgR_0bZWJrgV00

Josh Holiday Baseball School Elite Prospect Camp

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 103 N Bellis St, Stillwater, OK

OSU Baseball is hosting their Elite Showcase Camp coming soon on Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd. They would love for you to come to join the new OSU coaching staff alongside other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16w2qv_0bZWJrgV00

JTB Acoustic w/Laymon Barnett @ The Salty Bronc

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Johnnie Thomas Band Acoustic with Laymon Barnett! Song swapping at The Bronc! Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dWGTG_0bZWJrgV00

College Ministry Launch — First United Methodist Church Stillwater

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 400 W 7th Ave, Stillwater, OK

Calling all college students! Exciting things are in the works for college ministry here at Stillwater First UMC! Join with other college students for food, fellowship, discipleship opportunities...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZEmN_0bZWJrgV00

15th Annual Remember the Ten Run

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Stillwater, OK

On January 27, 2001, ten members of the Oklahoma State University family perished in a plane crash. This coming August, the OSU family will come together to celebrate the lives of those we lost on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuIBU_0bZWJrgV00

SOLIDWORKS Essentials Training | Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Length: 4 Days Course Description: SOLIDWORKS Essentials teaches you how to use the SOLIDWORKS mechanical design automation software to build parametric models of parts and assemblies, and how to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater, OK
64
Followers
194
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Stillwater, OK
Government
City
Stillwater, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Osu Baseball#Stillwater First Umc#Solidworks Essentials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Kentucky Statewvlkam.com

Kentucky Proud Festival 2021

Cumulus Media is teaming up with the Kentucky Proud organization to bring you the 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Festival. The Kentucky Proud Festival is a day dedicated to showcasing the work of local Kentucky businesses. Join us for a fun-filled day of food, drink, shopping and music from local vendors and artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy