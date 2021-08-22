Events on the Stillwater calendar

(STILLWATER, OK) Stillwater is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stillwater:

Josh Holiday Baseball School Elite Prospect Camp Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 103 N Bellis St, Stillwater, OK

OSU Baseball is hosting their Elite Showcase Camp coming soon on Saturday, August 21st and Sunday, August 22nd. They would love for you to come to join the new OSU coaching staff alongside other...

JTB Acoustic w/Laymon Barnett @ The Salty Bronc Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Johnnie Thomas Band Acoustic with Laymon Barnett! Song swapping at The Bronc! Also check out other

College Ministry Launch — First United Methodist Church Stillwater Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 400 W 7th Ave, Stillwater, OK

Calling all college students! Exciting things are in the works for college ministry here at Stillwater First UMC! Join with other college students for food, fellowship, discipleship opportunities...

15th Annual Remember the Ten Run Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Stillwater, OK

On January 27, 2001, ten members of the Oklahoma State University family perished in a plane crash. This coming August, the OSU family will come together to celebrate the lives of those we lost on...

SOLIDWORKS Essentials Training | Stillwater, OK Stillwater, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Length: 4 Days Course Description: SOLIDWORKS Essentials teaches you how to use the SOLIDWORKS mechanical design automation software to build parametric models of parts and assemblies, and how to...