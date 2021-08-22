Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, PA

Coming soon: Williamsport events

Posted by 
Williamsport News Watch
Williamsport News Watch
 5 days ago

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Live events are coming to Williamsport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamsport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TEuK4_0bZWJpv300

Black Breastfeeding Week- Meet the Lactation Consultant

Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1307 Park Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701

Join Genesis Birth Services Founder, Gerria Coffee in the hosting of Williamsport Area's First Black Breastfeeding Week event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sof8N_0bZWJpv300

Mike & Cass

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5647 PA-87, Williamsport, PA

Mike & Cass at Pier 87 Bar & Grill, 5647 State Route 87, Williamsport, PA 17701, Williamsport, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwsvu_0bZWJpv300

Williamsport Caregiver Hiring Event - Tuesday, August 24th - Help at Home

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Help at Home is hosting an onsite hiring event on August 24th ? offers on the spot! $1000 hiring bonuses for all new caregivers ? COVID Relief Bonus! Join us on Tuesday, August 24th from 9am to 2...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UBBA_0bZWJpv300

2021 Victorian Christmas Churches Tour

Williamsport, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 844 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701

Secure Your Ticket to Tour the Churches on Historic Millionaire’s Row in Williamsport PA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BH8nk_0bZWJpv300

Open Paint Night

Williamsport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 357 Market St, Williamsport, PA

Hi Friend! Open Studio/ Open Paint Night is when you can pick a painting off the wall at the Studio or type into the comment section the painting like would like to do (if you see one on our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport News Watch

Williamsport, PA
116
Followers
176
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamsport News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerria Coffee#Pa Mike Cass#Pier 87 Bar Grill#State Route 87#Covid Relief Bonus#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy