Live events on the horizon in Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prescott area:

2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Athletics Online Registration Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3101 Watson Lake RD, Prescott, AZ 86301

2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Athletics Online Registration

Watson Lake / Goldwater Lake Weekend Hike, Kayak, Camp Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Prescott, AZ

For anyone wanting to make a weekend out of the Watson Lake Kayak event on Saturday Aug 21st. I have added a beautiful forest hike to Goldwater Lake on Sunday Aug 22nd. Base camp will be at White...

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY & AUTHOR SIGNING: Merewif, the Mermaid Witch Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 East Gurley Street, ## 115, Prescott, AZ 86301

Merewif, the Mermaid Witch Book Launch & Signing! Beer, Wine, Cocoa & appetizers will be served for this family friendly event!

WCR Prescott Area Presents Annual Fashion Show: The Roaring 20's Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Arizona 69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Don't Miss the Biggest Event of the Year Back for 2021! 'The Roaring 20's', WCR Prescott Area Annual Fashion Show

A Movie about Mountain Biking Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1050 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

A Biker's Ballad (2021) - This movie explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO.