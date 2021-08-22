Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Prescott

Posted by 
Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 5 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Prescott area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0ZmM_0bZWJoHY00

2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Athletics Online Registration

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3101 Watson Lake RD, Prescott, AZ 86301

2021 Prescott Highland Games & Celtic Faire Athletics Online Registration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weBZW_0bZWJoHY00

Watson Lake / Goldwater Lake Weekend Hike, Kayak, Camp

Prescott, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Prescott, AZ

For anyone wanting to make a weekend out of the Watson Lake Kayak event on Saturday Aug 21st. I have added a beautiful forest hike to Goldwater Lake on Sunday Aug 22nd. Base camp will be at White...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOTUY_0bZWJoHY00

BOOK LAUNCH PARTY & AUTHOR SIGNING: Merewif, the Mermaid Witch

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 East Gurley Street, ## 115, Prescott, AZ 86301

Merewif, the Mermaid Witch Book Launch & Signing! Beer, Wine, Cocoa & appetizers will be served for this family friendly event!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJSyw_0bZWJoHY00

WCR Prescott Area Presents Annual Fashion Show: The Roaring 20's

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1500 Arizona 69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Don't Miss the Biggest Event of the Year Back for 2021! 'The Roaring 20's', WCR Prescott Area Annual Fashion Show

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHMsT_0bZWJoHY00

A Movie about Mountain Biking

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1050 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

A Biker's Ballad (2021) - This movie explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
156
Followers
192
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Az 86301
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy