Zanesville events coming up

(ZANESVILLE, OH) Zanesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zanesville:

Music by Mark Donnelly @ Urban Comforts Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Mark Donnelly performs acoustic versions of classic rock and country music You may also like the following events from Urban Comforts

Dementia Care Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3066 Maple Ave #2490, Zanesville, OH

Join Cathy to learn some useful techniques in helping clients with dementia. This six-hour class includes information on dementias and teaches Person-Centered Care. Lunch is provided!

All Star Tryout 1- Games will be considered 1st tryout Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3452 Newark Rd, Zanesville, OH

Players in 1st/2nd grade and up that are interested in playing all stars must attend 2 of 3 tryouts. Soccer season is super short. All Stars begins the second week of October runs until the last...

Randy Gleason at The Triple Nickel Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2590 Old River Rd, Zanesville, OH

Randy Gleason at The Triple Nickel at Triple Nickel Saloon, 2590 Old River rd., Zanesville, OH 43701, Zanesville, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm

Safety Council Zanesville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 1300 Country Club Dr, Zanesville, OH

Safety Council Monthly Meeting Focused on Workplace Safety, Health and Wellness A Ohio BWC Sponsored Rebate Program Fourth Wednesday of each month, except November and December