Delano, CA

Live events coming up in Delano

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 5 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Live events are coming to Delano.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delano area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFZ38_0bZWJldN00

Graveside service

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1013 E Olive Ave, Porterville, CA

Here is Lizbeth Tapia Ceballos’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lizbeth Tapia Ceballos (Porterville, California), who...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9wRL_0bZWJldN00

2021 Fall Harvest BBQ

Shafter, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 650 Riverside Street, Shafter, CA 93263

We are excited to host our first in-person event since the covid-19 pandemic. To ensure social distancing you have 3 nights to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFQWH_0bZWJldN00

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT

Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11863 Rd 200, Porterville, CA

5D Open Race. WCBRA , TSBRA, WPRA Saturday $1000 Added 5D Open $70 entry Wcbra Futurity side pot $35 Youth side pot $35 Open Average Buy In $35 Wcbra Futurity Average Buy in $35 Sunday $1000 Added...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1shCko_0bZWJldN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wasco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wasco, CA 93280

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnGnW_0bZWJldN00

Along the Way — Westside Family Fellowship

Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Meet us in the Fusion Center for Bible study and fellowship! Contact Cris McPhetridge for more details: (661) 440-4946

Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

