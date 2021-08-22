Live events coming up in Delano

(DELANO, CA) Live events are coming to Delano.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Delano area:

Graveside service Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1013 E Olive Ave, Porterville, CA

Here is Lizbeth Tapia Ceballos’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lizbeth Tapia Ceballos (Porterville, California), who...

2021 Fall Harvest BBQ Shafter, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 650 Riverside Street, Shafter, CA 93263

We are excited to host our first in-person event since the covid-19 pandemic. To ensure social distancing you have 3 nights to choose from.

DWPH TRIPLE THREAT Porterville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11863 Rd 200, Porterville, CA

5D Open Race. WCBRA , TSBRA, WPRA Saturday $1000 Added 5D Open $70 entry Wcbra Futurity side pot $35 Youth side pot $35 Open Average Buy In $35 Wcbra Futurity Average Buy in $35 Sunday $1000 Added...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Wasco, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wasco, CA 93280

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Along the Way — Westside Family Fellowship Wasco, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2150 Palm Ave, Wasco, CA

Meet us in the Fusion Center for Bible study and fellowship! Contact Cris McPhetridge for more details: (661) 440-4946