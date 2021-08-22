Leesburg events coming up
(LEESBURG, FL) Leesburg is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Leesburg area:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 311 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
Come play DJ Bingo with us every Monday night at 6pm at Great Chicago Fire Brewery & Tap Room in Leesburg. Free to play, family friendly!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 1317 South Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
Come hangout with LCEA leadership & get support, ask questions, share ideas or just enjoy some coffee and donuts with us!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 429 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL
We're in. Are You? Join the Riverwind FluteCircle and many other musicians on this AWE-spicious day. Share music and great vibes. This is a World-Wide event - follow this link to learn more ...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 312 South 2nd Street, Leesburg, FL 34748
Old West Interactive Murder Mystery Show and 3 Course Meal. YOU solve the crime!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 429 W Magnolia St, Leesburg, FL
Join Kelly Ann Reagan, certified yoga instructor on Monday evenings in the CFA Gallery. Each session is $10 (cash, paid to the instructor). Arrive a few minutes early to set out your mat and...
Comments / 0