Lake Havasu City, AZ

Live events Lake Havasu City — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 5 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Lake Havasu City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Havasu City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoLyW_0bZWJjrv00

Saturday Night Party at Kokomo’s !!

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1477 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ

Saturday Night Party at Kokomo’s with Live DJ’s spinning the Best Jams!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBCWC_0bZWJjrv00

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Class - Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 271 Lake Havasu Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

The course will cover defensive pistol selection, ethics of use of force, legal information, and basic firearms knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R384L_0bZWJjrv00

Draft - Mystery Booster Convention Edition

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2169 Swanson Ave Unit 3, Lake Havasu City, AZ

RULES Players each have 3 booster packs. Players open one booster pack and choose one card from the pack and then pass the remaining cards to player on their left. They will continue until all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gg1Hi_0bZWJjrv00

Quiet Riot Tribute by Metal Health!

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1519 Queens Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

A Tribute to Quiet Riot by Metal Health! Doors at 9:30PM 21 + $10 Presale / $15 at the Door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SSqw_0bZWJjrv00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lake Havasu City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

