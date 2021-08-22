Events on the Griffin calendar

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

Summer Concert Series Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Celebrate the summer with live music at the park! Join us in Downtown Griffin on select Saturdays in June, July, and August for the Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 8PM. Bring your lawn...

UnWine Sunday Sunset Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA

Join us for an awe-inspiring and welcoming experience with Exquisite Award-winning Farm-to-Table Wines and Luxury Southern Hospitality.

Personal Vintage Styling Event - Let's Get Dressed! Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Vintage clothing is in high demand right now, but styling them without looking stuck in a specific decade can be a challenge. Ensemble is here to help! Ensemble is a retailer which houses vintage...

Simply Blessed Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 126 S Hill St, Griffin, GA

Join us for a Girls Night Out Paint Party a Bank Street Cafe in Decatur on August 24th at 6:00 pm Purchase your $35 ticket by Venmo to @Karen-OConnor-30 Or PayPal email to karenjack79@gmail.com

Sunday Supper with Kooth Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 132 E College St, Griffin, GA

We are back at the wonderful Bell House in Griffin, GA for this Supper Club! Join us for a four coursed, plated dinner compiled of only Georgia grown ingredients. We source all of our menu items...