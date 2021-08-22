Cancel
Griffin, GA

Events on the Griffin calendar

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 5 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Griffin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Griffin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uce4_0bZWJizC00

Summer Concert Series

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Celebrate the summer with live music at the park! Join us in Downtown Griffin on select Saturdays in June, July, and August for the Summer Concert Series. Music starts at 8PM. Bring your lawn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13a9st_0bZWJizC00

UnWine Sunday Sunset

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 460 Aerodrome Way, Griffin, GA

Join us for an awe-inspiring and welcoming experience with Exquisite Award-winning Farm-to-Table Wines and Luxury Southern Hospitality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HudKF_0bZWJizC00

Personal Vintage Styling Event - Let's Get Dressed!

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Vintage clothing is in high demand right now, but styling them without looking stuck in a specific decade can be a challenge. Ensemble is here to help! Ensemble is a retailer which houses vintage...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc8Ar_0bZWJizC00

Simply Blessed

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 126 S Hill St, Griffin, GA

Join us for a Girls Night Out Paint Party a Bank Street Cafe in Decatur on August 24th at 6:00 pm Purchase your $35 ticket by Venmo to @Karen-OConnor-30 Or PayPal email to karenjack79@gmail.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFkwx_0bZWJizC00

Sunday Supper with Kooth

Griffin, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 132 E College St, Griffin, GA

We are back at the wonderful Bell House in Griffin, GA for this Supper Club! Join us for a four coursed, plated dinner compiled of only Georgia grown ingredients. We source all of our menu items...

Griffin Post

Griffin Post

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

