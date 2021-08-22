Plymouth calendar: What's coming up

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Live events are lining up on the Plymouth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plymouth:

TST Fundraising Gala: Music Fights MS Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 1/2 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us in the fight to stop Multiple Sclerosis! This annual gala raises money for the National MS Society team, Team Spinal Tap!

Inebri-Art Life Drawing Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 56 Main St, Plymouth, MA 02360

Life Drawing is Inebri-Art’s premier art event on the South Shore.

To The Moon And Back Golf Tournament 2021 Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us for a once in a for a once in a lifetime chance to play at America's Hometown Club while raising funds for an amazing cause.

FREE Blood Pressure Evaluation Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Greenside Way South, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us for a 100% FREE blood pressure evaluation and take action if needed with our healthy heart ambassadors!