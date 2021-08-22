Cancel
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth calendar: What's coming up

Plymouth News Alert
 5 days ago

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Live events are lining up on the Plymouth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plymouth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKkkZ_0bZWJh6T00

TST Fundraising Gala: Music Fights MS

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 1/2 Court Street, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us in the fight to stop Multiple Sclerosis! This annual gala raises money for the National MS Society team, Team Spinal Tap!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4DRY_0bZWJh6T00

Inebri-Art Life Drawing

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 56 Main St, Plymouth, MA 02360

Life Drawing is Inebri-Art’s premier art event on the South Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7jWg_0bZWJh6T00

To The Moon And Back Golf Tournament 2021

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 Warren Avenue, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us for a once in a for a once in a lifetime chance to play at America's Hometown Club while raising funds for an amazing cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTmu1_0bZWJh6T00

FREE Blood Pressure Evaluation

Plymouth, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 Greenside Way South, Plymouth, MA 02360

Join us for a 100% FREE blood pressure evaluation and take action if needed with our healthy heart ambassadors!

