Roswell, NM

Live events Roswell — what’s coming up

Roswell Today
 5 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roswell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Swb6_0bZWJgDk00

Girls Who Code (Week 2)

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

GRADES 6 - 12 A 10 week program that educates, equips, and inspires girls with the computer skills they'll need to pursue 21st-century opportunities. For further information, contact the library...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBax6_0bZWJgDk00

Sean McConnell

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:50 PM

Address: 412 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM

Concert of Sean McConnell in Roswell. The concert will take place at Pecos Flavors Winery in Roswell. The date of the concert is the 22-08-2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrjlQ_0bZWJgDk00

Tom Collins Tuesday

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Stop by the Liberty for $6 Tom Collins and $12 Fish & Chips Special!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1ihX_0bZWJgDk00

Bye Bye Birdie

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1717 S Union Ave, Roswell, NM

By Lee Adams, Charles Strouse, Michael Stewart Directed by Kathy Cook Produced with permission by Concord Theatricals A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll...

Max & Heather Stalling Dinner & Show

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Dinner & Show with Max Stalling. This is a 100% seated event. The meal ticket must be purchased in addition to the concert ticket if you plan on eating. The menu options will be: Sliced Brisket OR...

ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

