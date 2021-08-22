Live events Roswell — what’s coming up

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roswell area:

Girls Who Code (Week 2) Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM

GRADES 6 - 12 A 10 week program that educates, equips, and inspires girls with the computer skills they'll need to pursue 21st-century opportunities. For further information, contact the library...

Sean McConnell Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:50 PM

Address: 412 W 2nd St, Roswell, NM

Concert of Sean McConnell in Roswell. The concert will take place at Pecos Flavors Winery in Roswell. The date of the concert is the 22-08-2021.

Tom Collins Tuesday Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Stop by the Liberty for $6 Tom Collins and $12 Fish & Chips Special!

Bye Bye Birdie Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1717 S Union Ave, Roswell, NM

By Lee Adams, Charles Strouse, Michael Stewart Directed by Kathy Cook Produced with permission by Concord Theatricals A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll...

Max & Heather Stalling Dinner & Show Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Dinner & Show with Max Stalling. This is a 100% seated event. The meal ticket must be purchased in addition to the concert ticket if you plan on eating. The menu options will be: Sliced Brisket OR...