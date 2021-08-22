Live events coming up in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, FL) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

CrossFit 1075 Lake City Olympic Weightlifting Seminar Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 144 SW Waterford Ct., Ste. 105-106, Lake City, FL 32025

This is an Olympic Weightlifting Record Breaking seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen.

(OFFSITE) Pumpkin Pick-up at Halpatter Brewing Co. Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Pick a painting, invite your friends, and enjoy step-by-step instruction with our experienced and enthusiastic local artists. You'll leave with a one-of-a-kind creation and be ready to come back...

Happy Sunflowers Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

Laughs on the Go at Halpatter Brewing Co. - A Live Stand Up Comedy Event Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 264 Northeast Hernando Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055

Join us for an evening of touring stand-up comedy and local brews at Halpatter Brewing Company

Colorful Lion or Tiger Queen Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Ages 5 & Up - Family members are welcome to paint with their child. Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands...