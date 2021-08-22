What’s up Paducah: Local events calendar

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paducah area:

Mustangs Women's Varsity Soccer @ Smoky Mountain Cup vs Henry County HS Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 260 Bleich Rd, Paducah, KY

Sunday August 22, 2021: Event listing from McCracken County Public Schools: Sunday, August 22 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Plant & Sip Wednesday Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001

For those who love crafting, digging in the dirt, planting succulents - all while indulging in an adult beverage... This is your event!

Paducah's Downtown Homegrown Farmers' Market Paducah, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021 Tuesdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: Carson Park, 300 N 30th Street

Devin Metzger & the Dread Swine Album Release w/ Year of October Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

It's a ALBUM RELEASE party, but also a celebration of HALLOWEEN!!

Kilos For Heroes ‘21 Paducah, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 857 Mc Guire Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

6th Annual partner Crossfit Competition This years Kilos For Heroes will be a shot gun style competition.