Paducah, KY

What’s up Paducah: Local events calendar

Paducah News Watch
 5 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paducah area:

Mustangs Women's Varsity Soccer @ Smoky Mountain Cup vs Henry County HS

Paducah, KY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 260 Bleich Rd, Paducah, KY

Sunday August 22, 2021: Event listing from McCracken County Public Schools: Sunday, August 22 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Plant & Sip Wednesday

Paducah, KY

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001

For those who love crafting, digging in the dirt, planting succulents - all while indulging in an adult beverage... This is your event!

Paducah's Downtown Homegrown Farmers' Market

Paducah, KY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021 Tuesdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: Carson Park, 300 N 30th Street

Devin Metzger & the Dread Swine Album Release w/ Year of October

Paducah, KY

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

It's a ALBUM RELEASE party, but also a celebration of HALLOWEEN!!

Kilos For Heroes ‘21

Paducah, KY

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 857 Mc Guire Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001

6th Annual partner Crossfit Competition This years Kilos For Heroes will be a shot gun style competition.

Paducah, KY
With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

