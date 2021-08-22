What’s up Paducah: Local events calendar
(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Paducah area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 260 Bleich Rd, Paducah, KY
Sunday August 22, 2021: Event listing from McCracken County Public Schools: Sunday, August 22 from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 133 South 3rd Street, Paducah, KY 42001
For those who love crafting, digging in the dirt, planting succulents - all while indulging in an adult beverage... This is your event!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 26, 2021 Tuesdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: Carson Park, 300 N 30th Street
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 210 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001
It's a ALBUM RELEASE party, but also a celebration of HALLOWEEN!!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 857 Mc Guire Avenue, Paducah, KY 42001
6th Annual partner Crossfit Competition This years Kilos For Heroes will be a shot gun style competition.
