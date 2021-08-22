Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

Alexandria events coming soon

Posted by 
Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 5 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upChC_0bZWJdZZ00

BIKE WASH & LIVE MUSIC

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

ENJOY MUSIC FROM ERIC AND SHAWN, WHILE ALSO GETTING YOUR BIKE WASHED! COOL DOWN WITH SOME DELICOUS TREATS FROM LITTLE JIMMY'S ITALIAN ICE. YUMMY!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YauG7_0bZWJdZZ00

Alexandria Gun & Knife Show

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2225 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Gun & Knife Show is a premier gun show in the area related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 21 August 2021, Saturday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtPaL_0bZWJdZZ00

Ignite The Mic Alexandria

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

What is a poetry slam? A poetry slam is a performance poetry competition featuring poets battling it out for the title of, The Best Poet!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBjF4_0bZWJdZZ00

Breastfeeding Class

Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Providing parents with evidence-based information and skills to be successful with breastfeeding.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORUux_0bZWJdZZ00

Pre Fab 50 - Alexandria 2021

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

LGR will be traveling around the state to give EVERY girl an opportunity to compete in front of our team and get evaluated/ranked. These events will consist of a 3 game minimum. Also if you...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
103
Followers
186
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
City
Sun, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Poetry#Sun Oct 10#La Lgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy