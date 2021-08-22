Alexandria events coming soon

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Alexandria calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alexandria area:

BIKE WASH & LIVE MUSIC Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

ENJOY MUSIC FROM ERIC AND SHAWN, WHILE ALSO GETTING YOUR BIKE WASHED! COOL DOWN WITH SOME DELICOUS TREATS FROM LITTLE JIMMY'S ITALIAN ICE. YUMMY!

Alexandria Gun & Knife Show Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2225 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA

Alexandria Gun & Knife Show is a premier gun show in the area related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 21 August 2021, Saturday.

Ignite The Mic Alexandria Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 2049 North Mall Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

What is a poetry slam? A poetry slam is a performance poetry competition featuring poets battling it out for the title of, The Best Poet!

Breastfeeding Class Alexandria, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 3330 Masonic Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301

Providing parents with evidence-based information and skills to be successful with breastfeeding.

Pre Fab 50 - Alexandria 2021 Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

LGR will be traveling around the state to give EVERY girl an opportunity to compete in front of our team and get evaluated/ranked. These events will consist of a 3 game minimum. Also if you...