Farmington events coming up

(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farmington:

Darling Angel Paint Night Farmington, NM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 W Main St, Farmington, NM

join us for this DARLING Angel paint night! class starts @ 6pm inside Inspired Moments Event Center! class is instructed by the wonderful Marci Clark with Painting with Class! to sign up please...

Dave Mensch Farmington, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1298 W Navajo St, Farmington, NM

MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass Player for Saving Abel Mike Smith ...

ASC-Farmington Drive-Through Open House Farmington, NM

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 County Road 4063, Farmington, NM

This is a drive-through event open to the general public. Come and go/self paced event from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. Water and snacks will be provided. For more information, go to...

100 Year Flood Farmington, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 E Pinon St, Farmington, NM

This week's musical guests, Eric Campbell & Jeremiah Scott of 100 Year Flood. They stop by early on a Sunday morning to play a couple tunes & talk about their origin. In addition to the Buzzsprout...

Pinon Hills Classic Farmington, NM

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 Sunrise Pkwy, Farmington, NM

Pinon Hills Premier Stroke Play Championship Golf Tournament Call the golf shop to sign up!