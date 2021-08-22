Cancel
Farmington, NM

Farmington events coming up

Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
(FARMINGTON, NM) Farmington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Farmington:

Darling Angel Paint Night

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 W Main St, Farmington, NM

join us for this DARLING Angel paint night! class starts @ 6pm inside Inspired Moments Event Center! class is instructed by the wonderful Marci Clark with Painting with Class! to sign up please...

Dave Mensch

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1298 W Navajo St, Farmington, NM

MENSCH - ARTIST INFO: Original & Cover Acoustic Rock and Country. Recorded with: Brian Bonds - Former Guitar Player for Florida Georgia Line Scott Wilson - Bass Player for Saving Abel Mike Smith ...

ASC-Farmington Drive-Through Open House

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 County Road 4063, Farmington, NM

This is a drive-through event open to the general public. Come and go/self paced event from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. Water and snacks will be provided. For more information, go to...

100 Year Flood

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 109 E Pinon St, Farmington, NM

This week's musical guests, Eric Campbell & Jeremiah Scott of 100 Year Flood. They stop by early on a Sunday morning to play a couple tunes & talk about their origin. In addition to the Buzzsprout...

Pinon Hills Classic

Farmington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2101 Sunrise Pkwy, Farmington, NM

Pinon Hills Premier Stroke Play Championship Golf Tournament Call the golf shop to sign up!

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

