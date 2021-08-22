What’s up Bozeman: Local events calendar
(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:
Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM
Address: 31 Hitching Post Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715
String quartets in celebration of 19th century Berlin's Sara Levy.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1325 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715
We're excited for you all to attend this years marriage retreat! All are welcome to attend!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715
Once you have your foundation down its time to really have fun! You will learn new floor moves, steps and dips to keep each dance exciting!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 714 South 8th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715
Delve was created out of a desire to build a strong community of prayerful believers gathering to pray for the Gallatin Valley.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715
You're joyfully invited to High Tea at Starlite! Enjoy savory bites and delightful tea offerings. Convenient sitting times!
