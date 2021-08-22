What’s up Bozeman: Local events calendar

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

Sara Levy's Salon Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 31 Hitching Post Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715

String quartets in celebration of 19th century Berlin's Sara Levy.

Couples Retreat Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1325 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

We're excited for you all to attend this years marriage retreat! All are welcome to attend!

Country Swing Dancing Lesson Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Once you have your foundation down its time to really have fun! You will learn new floor moves, steps and dips to keep each dance exciting!

Delve Conference 2021 Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 714 South 8th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Delve was created out of a desire to build a strong community of prayerful believers gathering to pray for the Gallatin Valley.

Afternoon Tea at Starlite Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

You're joyfully invited to High Tea at Starlite! Enjoy savory bites and delightful tea offerings. Convenient sitting times!