Bozeman, MT

What’s up Bozeman: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
 5 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) Bozeman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bozeman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjYYW_0bZWJbo700

Sara Levy's Salon

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 31 Hitching Post Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715

String quartets in celebration of 19th century Berlin's Sara Levy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYXXI_0bZWJbo700

Couples Retreat

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1325 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

We're excited for you all to attend this years marriage retreat! All are welcome to attend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T86br_0bZWJbo700

Country Swing Dancing Lesson

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 622 E Tamarack St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Once you have your foundation down its time to really have fun! You will learn new floor moves, steps and dips to keep each dance exciting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GlQMQ_0bZWJbo700

Delve Conference 2021

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 714 South 8th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715

Delve was created out of a desire to build a strong community of prayerful believers gathering to pray for the Gallatin Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sztmP_0bZWJbo700

Afternoon Tea at Starlite

Bozeman, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 622 East Tamarack Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

You're joyfully invited to High Tea at Starlite! Enjoy savory bites and delightful tea offerings. Convenient sitting times!

Comments / 0

 

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman, MT
43
Followers
191
Post
5K+
Views
With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

