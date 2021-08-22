Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Live events coming up in East Lansing

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 5 days ago

(EAST LANSING, MI) East Lansing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in East Lansing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XhgC_0bZWJavO00

GreenHouse Fall Re-Connect BBQ

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2170 E Saginaw Hwy, East Lansing, MI

Both the college and young professionals will be getting together for a post-summer BBQ at New Hope Church on August 27th at...\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6kuH_0bZWJavO00

Comedy Night

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 254 W Grand River Rd, East Lansing, MI

Laugh your ass off with the best local comedians every Tuesday night, beginning at 10pm. For stage time inquiries email crunchyscomedy@gmail.com\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RV2sR_0bZWJavO00

Lansing

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 7868 Old M-78, East Lansing, MI

Lansing details on Aug 28, 2021 at - East Lansing, MI

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zl1X2_0bZWJavO00

Meow Market 8/22

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3320 E Lake Lansing Rd, East Lansing, MI

Meow Market 8/22 Hosted By Constellation Cat Cafe. Event starts at Sun Aug 22 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at East Lansing., Join us for outdoor cat adoptions, local vendors, games, a craft...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcvqY_0bZWJavO00

5th Annual Car Show

East Lansing, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3500 Coolidge Rd, East Lansing, MI

Join us for our 5th Annual Car Show! Thursday, August 26 | 5:30-8 pm We will have free hamburgers, hot dogs, an assortment of sides, beer, and other refreshments. We will also have live music from...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

