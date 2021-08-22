What’s up Vineland: Local events calendar

(VINELAND, NJ) Vineland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vineland area:

Direct Access Live! “theDecision Experience!” Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Coney Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

Welcome to an EXPERIENCE in the mind of God! The path of chosen is governed by the laws of the Spirit. The release will impact THE MASSES!

Father and Son Day! Vineland, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 20 Coney Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

We will gather to empower, inform and celebrate fathers and sons. Dinner will be served, bond building, giveaways, and more. Invite dads!

Vineland Food Truck Festival / 8-22-21 Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

Our annual Food Trucks on The Ave event will be back for another year. The event, which takes place at Blvd & Landis Avenue, will run from 11am - 7pm on August 22nd. Come feast on food from over...

RAEL - The Music of Genesis $20 Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 830 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

RAEL- The Music of Genesis is a New York and Northern New Jersey-based tribute band that recaptures the energy and originality of the “early years” live stage performances by Genesis. RAEL pays...

Bo Rains - Thursday Summer Concert Series - Live Vineland, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2384 E Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ

The Thursday evening free concerts at Redeemer Lutheran Church are continuing through the month of August. Scheduled are Bo Rains(8/5), Dana Isles & Facedown(8/12), Louis Giunta Trio(8/19) and...