Danville, VA

Danville events calendar

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 5 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Danville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIckU_0bZWJY6o00

2021 DGC Two-Man Invitational

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Two-person team best ball event. Teams will be flighted after the first round according to score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRDME_0bZWJY6o00

Grand Opening

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

I always knew there was a place for me in the Hair Industry, but I didn’t think it could be reality! NOW Here We Are !! Join Me As I Start My New Beginning “My Own Salon” 💚 There will be music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwEUK_0bZWJY6o00

MYS Workshop - Private Event

Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Vicar Place Rd, Danville, VA 24540

This workshop teaches WHY we have negative emotions, WHAT they really are, and HOW to heal! Special focus on social emotional learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGw5p_0bZWJY6o00

2021 ICCF Leadership Conference

Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 955 Mt Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540

This year's conference holds fresh & pertinent information, tools & resources for leaders after making it through a CRAZY 2020 & 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjOug_0bZWJY6o00

MTG Modern Horizons II Sealed Draft Tournament

Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 764 Westover Dr, Danville, VA

Entry fee is $30, come by a little earlier to sign-up! More information coming soon.

