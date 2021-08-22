Danville events calendar

(DANVILLE, VA) Danville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

2021 DGC Two-Man Invitational Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Two-person team best ball event. Teams will be flighted after the first round according to score.

Grand Opening Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

I always knew there was a place for me in the Hair Industry, but I didn’t think it could be reality! NOW Here We Are !! Join Me As I Start My New Beginning “My Own Salon” 💚 There will be music...

MYS Workshop - Private Event Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 105 Vicar Place Rd, Danville, VA 24540

This workshop teaches WHY we have negative emotions, WHAT they really are, and HOW to heal! Special focus on social emotional learning.

2021 ICCF Leadership Conference Danville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 955 Mt Cross Rd, Danville, VA 24540

This year's conference holds fresh & pertinent information, tools & resources for leaders after making it through a CRAZY 2020 & 2021!

MTG Modern Horizons II Sealed Draft Tournament Danville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 764 Westover Dr, Danville, VA

Entry fee is $30, come by a little earlier to sign-up! More information coming soon.