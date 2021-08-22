Manhattan calendar: What's coming up

(MANHATTAN, KS) Live events are coming to Manhattan.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:

Sunday Worship: August 22nd 2021 Manhattan, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 408 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS

Sunday Worship: August 22nd 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Worship: August 22nd 2021, join Facebook today.

BSU EXEC BOARD MEETING Manhattan, KS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 918 N M.L.K. Jr. Dr, Manhattan, KS

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm Group ALPHA OMEGA EPSILON-BETA TAU

Rise Again & Sontia Soul at Finn's Manhattan, KS

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS

RISE AGAIN www.riseagainict.com "Rise Again brings soul and methodical lyric ability to the often harsh vocal stomping ground of metal. Bwana's vocals...

Wildcat Weekend Manhattan, KS

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3007 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS

Welcome Back, Wildcats! Kickoff the school year with a visit to MDCC! Free admission for students and faculty with current KSU ID.

Food Safety Webinar August 30, 2021, 3pm Pet Treats Manhattan, KS

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Manhattan, KS

It is the responsibility of the Feed Safety program to ensure the quality of all commercial feed products manufactured, sold or distributed in Kansas. The feed program's major objectives are: