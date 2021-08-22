Manhattan calendar: What's coming up
(MANHATTAN, KS) Live events are coming to Manhattan.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manhattan:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM
Address: 408 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
Sunday Worship: August 22nd 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Sunday Worship: August 22nd 2021, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 918 N M.L.K. Jr. Dr, Manhattan, KS
Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 6:00pm to 8:00pm Group ALPHA OMEGA EPSILON-BETA TAU
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 317 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS
RISE AGAIN www.riseagainict.com "Rise Again brings soul and methodical lyric ability to the often harsh vocal stomping ground of metal. Bwana's vocals...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 3007 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS
Welcome Back, Wildcats! Kickoff the school year with a visit to MDCC! Free admission for students and faculty with current KSU ID.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: Manhattan, KS
It is the responsibility of the Feed Safety program to ensure the quality of all commercial feed products manufactured, sold or distributed in Kansas. The feed program's major objectives are:
Comments / 0