Live events coming up in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lufkin:

Ladies' Bible Study Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1615 Tulane Dr, Lufkin, TX

Join us in the Fellowship Hall on Wednesdays starting June 30 for "Lies Women Believe" by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth. Sign up for a $10 book by June 13 if you want to follow along, but you are welcome...

The Unknown Tour 2021 - Lufkin, TX Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1615 Tulane Drive Lufkin, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Unknown Tour is girls night out packed with comedy, worship and speakers focused on navigating life's unknowns.

Senior Sunday Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 160-246 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX

List of OH SNAP Photography upcoming events. Christmas Events by OH SNAP Photography. Photography. Events - Senior Sunday, Back 2 School Minis, Spring Minis.

FREE COVID-19 Vaccines TODAY at ACCHD Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

ACCHD is now vaccinating individuals ages 12 and up. Visit 503 Hill Street in Lufkin to #TakeYourShot against COVID-19. Walk-in, register online at www.etxcovidvaccine.com or, call (936) 630-8500...

IMPACT Conference Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The IMPACT Conference is for everyone who wants to impact east Texas with the gospel. There will be over 50 different session topics for leaders from preschool to senior adult along with specific...