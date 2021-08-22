Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lufkin, TX

Live events coming up in Lufkin

Posted by 
Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 5 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lufkin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3Eqk_0bZWJWLM00

Ladies' Bible Study

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1615 Tulane Dr, Lufkin, TX

Join us in the Fellowship Hall on Wednesdays starting June 30 for "Lies Women Believe" by Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth. Sign up for a $10 book by June 13 if you want to follow along, but you are welcome...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZyTgY_0bZWJWLM00

The Unknown Tour 2021 - Lufkin, TX

Lufkin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1615 Tulane Drive Lufkin, Lufkin, TX 75901

The Unknown Tour is girls night out packed with comedy, worship and speakers focused on navigating life's unknowns.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9yio_0bZWJWLM00

Senior Sunday

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 160-246 S 1st St, Lufkin, TX

List of OH SNAP Photography upcoming events. Christmas Events by OH SNAP Photography. Photography. Events - Senior Sunday, Back 2 School Minis, Spring Minis.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiC3r_0bZWJWLM00

FREE COVID-19 Vaccines TODAY at ACCHD

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

ACCHD is now vaccinating individuals ages 12 and up. Visit 503 Hill Street in Lufkin to #TakeYourShot against COVID-19. Walk-in, register online at www.etxcovidvaccine.com or, call (936) 630-8500...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMG6J_0bZWJWLM00

IMPACT Conference

Lufkin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The IMPACT Conference is for everyone who wants to impact east Texas with the gospel. There will be over 50 different session topics for leaders from preschool to senior adult along with specific...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
118
Followers
188
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lufkin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lufkin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#East Texas#Photography#Tulane Drive Lufkin#Tx List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy