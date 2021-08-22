Pottstown events coming up

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Live events are coming to Pottstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pottstown area:

Lovelace (The 70's Band) Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

A Nostalgic Journey to the Groovy Days of the 1970's

Open House Days Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W King St, Pottstown, PA

Every Saturday in August has something new to discover at Pottsgrove Manor! The public can see select 18th century items from the Pottsgrove Manor collection up close and ask questions to the...

Hypnotic Eye Band Pottstown, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Hypnotic Eye Band Returns to Sessano’s is on Facebook. To connect with Hypnotic Eye Band Returns to Sessano’s, join Facebook today.

Drew & The Blue + Mighty Joe Castro and the Gravamen Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

A Night of Throwback Rock N’ Roll You Won’t Want to Miss!

Open Mic at Rivet! Pottstown, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 238 East High Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Rivet hands the stage over to you: It's your time to shine!