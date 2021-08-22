Cancel
Florence, AL

Florence events coming up

 5 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florence area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FM2ZK_0bZWJUZu00

Knife Defense Instructor Course for Law Enforcement

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

University of North Alabama- East Campus 1640 Tune Ave, Florence, AL 35630 0800 - 1700 16 hours POST $250 Hotels: Hampton Inn, Florence, Alabama (downtown) 256-767-8282 505 S. Court St. Florence...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9yoj_0bZWJUZu00

BETTER: SOUTHEAST

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3625 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630

A conference to simply help you be BETTER at Preaching and Ministry

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9ZJg_0bZWJUZu00

4 – 6 year olds

Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2121 Helton Drive, Florence, AL

Mon – Fri: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 5:00 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Aquatic Center Hours: Mon – Fri: 5:30 am – 8:30 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 4:30 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ul4HP_0bZWJUZu00

Leanne Morgan Comedy Event with Special Guest Gary Jenkins

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Laugh until you can't anymore at this special comedy event! Ticket sales benefit the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5EL2_0bZWJUZu00

Webbie Live in Concert

Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Webbie Live October 2nd at Marriott Shoals Hotel and Concert Hall

Learn More

Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

