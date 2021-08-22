Florence events coming up

(FLORENCE, AL) Live events are coming to Florence.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Florence area:

Knife Defense Instructor Course for Law Enforcement Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

University of North Alabama- East Campus 1640 Tune Ave, Florence, AL 35630 0800 - 1700 16 hours POST $250 Hotels: Hampton Inn, Florence, Alabama (downtown) 256-767-8282 505 S. Court St. Florence...

BETTER: SOUTHEAST Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3625 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630

A conference to simply help you be BETTER at Preaching and Ministry

4 – 6 year olds Florence, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2121 Helton Drive, Florence, AL

Mon – Fri: 5:00 am – 9:00 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 5:00 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Aquatic Center Hours: Mon – Fri: 5:30 am – 8:30 pm Sat: 6:00 am – 4:30 pm Sun: 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Leanne Morgan Comedy Event with Special Guest Gary Jenkins Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Laugh until you can't anymore at this special comedy event! Ticket sales benefit the Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

Webbie Live in Concert Florence, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 10 Hightower Place, Florence, AL 35630

Webbie Live October 2nd at Marriott Shoals Hotel and Concert Hall