What’s up Gadsden: Local events calendar

(GADSDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gadsden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gadsden:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Gadsden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

GHS Class of ‘81 Class Reunion Gadsden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1504 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

Class of ‘81 - 40th Class Reunion: Let the Good Times Roll

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 420 South 4th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

Book Discussion of “Come as You Are” with Leah Simmons, a sex positive therapist and Dr. Jazma Dobbins DPT, PRPC, CAPP-Pelvic

Fight Fraud Workshop Gadsden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 201 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35903

Free community event! Learn valuable tips on protecting yourself online and over the phone! The event will conclude with door prizes!

A Night With Lyfe Jennings - LABOR DAY WEEKEND Gadsden, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 210 Locust Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

A night with Lyfe Jennings The talented R&B singer & Song Writer LYFE JENNINGS will be performing his sultry hits! Live in Concert