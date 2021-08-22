Coming soon: Fairbanks events

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are lining up on the Fairbanks calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairbanks:

Back to the 80’s Night! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

We’re going back to the 80’s!! Whether you grew up in the 80’s or not you’re sure to have a rad time!! Stay posted for more details!

Sound Check: Adele States Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 659 5th Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Goldie's Sound Check is a weekly concert series showcasing small performance groups every Thursday night! Come grab a drink, and support local and traveling artists from 7-9pm. You may also like...

August Babies Celebration Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 South Chandalar Drive, Fairbanks, AK

We are excited to celebrate our August babies! Visit any of our coffee shops for a free treat on us. Must show valid ID with birth date. You may also like the following events from Chartwells at UAF

Government Relations Committee Meeting Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 100 Cushman St UNIT 102, Fairbanks, AK

The Government Relations Committee meets weekly as needed. Please contact the Chamber to learn about the detailed meeting schedule.

Thursday Night Mountain Bike Rides! Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3480 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Join the Beaver Sports bike legend Jeff Gilmore for a 1 hour long ride on the trails right outside the backdoor of our shop! Rides will most often be on the UAF and Beaver Sports trails. With the...