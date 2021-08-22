Coming soon: Fairbanks events
(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are lining up on the Fairbanks calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairbanks:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
We’re going back to the 80’s!! Whether you grew up in the 80’s or not you’re sure to have a rad time!! Stay posted for more details!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 659 5th Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Goldie's Sound Check is a weekly concert series showcasing small performance groups every Thursday night! Come grab a drink, and support local and traveling artists from 7-9pm. You may also like...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 505 South Chandalar Drive, Fairbanks, AK
We are excited to celebrate our August babies! Visit any of our coffee shops for a free treat on us. Must show valid ID with birth date. You may also like the following events from Chartwells at UAF
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 100 Cushman St UNIT 102, Fairbanks, AK
The Government Relations Committee meets weekly as needed. Please contact the Chamber to learn about the detailed meeting schedule.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 3480 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK
Join the Beaver Sports bike legend Jeff Gilmore for a 1 hour long ride on the trails right outside the backdoor of our shop! Rides will most often be on the UAF and Beaver Sports trails. With the...
