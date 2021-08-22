Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks Bulletin

Coming soon: Fairbanks events

Posted by 
Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 5 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Live events are lining up on the Fairbanks calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairbanks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497hqg_0bZWJSoS00

Back to the 80’s Night!

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

We’re going back to the 80’s!! Whether you grew up in the 80’s or not you’re sure to have a rad time!! Stay posted for more details!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBa7S_0bZWJSoS00

Sound Check: Adele States

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 659 5th Ave, Fairbanks, AK

Goldie's Sound Check is a weekly concert series showcasing small performance groups every Thursday night! Come grab a drink, and support local and traveling artists from 7-9pm. You may also like...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLGXH_0bZWJSoS00

August Babies Celebration

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 South Chandalar Drive, Fairbanks, AK

We are excited to celebrate our August babies! Visit any of our coffee shops for a free treat on us. Must show valid ID with birth date. You may also like the following events from Chartwells at UAF

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psnPj_0bZWJSoS00

Government Relations Committee Meeting

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 100 Cushman St UNIT 102, Fairbanks, AK

The Government Relations Committee meets weekly as needed. Please contact the Chamber to learn about the detailed meeting schedule.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kyoK_0bZWJSoS00

Thursday Night Mountain Bike Rides!

Fairbanks, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3480 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK

Join the Beaver Sports bike legend Jeff Gilmore for a 1 hour long ride on the trails right outside the backdoor of our shop! Rides will most often be on the UAF and Beaver Sports trails. With the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
84
Followers
179
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairbanks#Fairbanks#Chartwells#Chamber#Ak Join#Beaver Sports#Uaf
Related
PoliticsRecorder

Publicize your fall event in the Valley Guide calendar

Does your group or town have an event planned for this fall? This could be church suppers, library events, club events, fall festivals, holiday bazaars — anything that’s open to the public and that happens between Sept. 15 and Thanksgiving. Publicize them for free in the Fall Valley Guide calendar. Email complete details about your event to charris@recorder.com. Photos are welcome. Deadline: Aug. 30.
Public Healthactionnewsnow.com

The ongoing pandemic has halted these concerts and festivals

Just when we thought live music was coming back, there's been a pause. With the Delta variant stretching the pandemic out even further around the world, concert tours and festivals have once again been postponed or canceled -- the latest being the planned world tour of K-pop superstar group, BTS.
Festivalvisitdallas.com

Jazz Takes Center Stage Over Labor Day Weekend

For those with an appreciation for the smoother things in life, the Black Academy of Arts and Letters is hosting the 4th Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center over Labor Day Weekend. The 3-day event features renowned artists from all over the world performing jazz, R&B,...
Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
FestivalArkansas Online

ACANSA Arts Festival postponed until March 2022 due to virus

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South has been postponed until March because of the regional resurgence of covid-19, Executive Director Dillon Hupp announced Tuesday. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the number of covid-19 cases, too. More than a dozen performing arts groups or solo artists were scheduled...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .

Comments / 0

Community Policy