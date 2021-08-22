Cancel
La Crosse, WI

Events on the La Crosse calendar

La Crosse News Beat
 5 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Crosse:

LGBTQ Running Group

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 230 6th St S, La Crosse, WI

The Center now has a running group! All levels and abilities are welcome to join. We meet at The Center every Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, this has been changed from our previous meeting...

Steve Meisner Band

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1129 La Crosse St, La Crosse, WI

$10 at the door. Steve plays traditional American polka with fresh spark and swing, while retaining the roots of the music. Steve has performed with the nation’s top polka icons, including Myron...

Reiki Level 1 Training

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 605 4th Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601

The initiation into Reiki. Students are attuned to the frequency of Reiki energy that will be with them for the rest of their lives.

31st Annual Meeting

La Crosse, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 332 Front Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601

Our annual meeting and luncheon to showcase DMI's achievements, our award ceremony, and plans for the future. Come join us!

Live Outdoor Music in Downtown La Crosse — Big Al's Pizza Restaurant

La Crosse, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 115 3rd St S, La Crosse, WI

Join us on the patio from 5pm-8pm for free live outdoor music in downtown La Crosse!

ABOUT

With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

