Live events on the horizon in Brunswick

Celebrate Recovery with lunch Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2009 Norwich St, Brunswick, GA

Looking for a safe place to heal from hurts, hangups and habits? Join Celebrate Recovery each Tuesday at HIS Ministries.

Black Sails C/O '91 BHS Pirates 30th Class Reunion Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Gloucester, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Friday night Black Sails Mixer at Basils is the kick start of our 30th class reunion for weekend for the BHS class of 1991.

Emerald Princess Sunset Cruise Benefit Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Emerald Princess Drive, Brunswick, GA

Emerald Princess Sunset Cruise Benefit at Emerald Princess II Casino, 1 Emerald Princess Dr., Brunswick, GA 31523, Brunswick, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

First Meeting of the Year Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, GA

This will be our first meeting of the school year. div

Salted Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath (Full Moon) Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 1965 Glynn Ave #150, Brunswick, GA

Enjoy this special evening of Yoga Nidra meditation, sound bath (crystal singing bowls), aromatherapy and Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) in our beautiful Himalayan Salt Room. You may also like the...