Brunswick, GA

Live events on the horizon in Brunswick

Posted by 
Brunswick News Watch
Brunswick News Watch
 5 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Live events are coming to Brunswick.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brunswick area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydnHY_0bZWJQ3000

Celebrate Recovery with lunch

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2009 Norwich St, Brunswick, GA

Looking for a safe place to heal from hurts, hangups and habits? Join Celebrate Recovery each Tuesday at HIS Ministries.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Klp7a_0bZWJQ3000

Black Sails C/O '91 BHS Pirates 30th Class Reunion

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Gloucester, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Friday night Black Sails Mixer at Basils is the kick start of our 30th class reunion for weekend for the BHS class of 1991.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkw2o_0bZWJQ3000

Emerald Princess Sunset Cruise Benefit

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Emerald Princess Drive, Brunswick, GA

Emerald Princess Sunset Cruise Benefit at Emerald Princess II Casino, 1 Emerald Princess Dr., Brunswick, GA 31523, Brunswick, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mdlO_0bZWJQ3000

First Meeting of the Year

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, GA

This will be our first meeting of the school year. div

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeOoS_0bZWJQ3000

Salted Yoga Nidra and Sound Bath (Full Moon)

Brunswick, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 1965 Glynn Ave #150, Brunswick, GA

Enjoy this special evening of Yoga Nidra meditation, sound bath (crystal singing bowls), aromatherapy and Halotherapy (dry salt therapy) in our beautiful Himalayan Salt Room. You may also like the...

Learn More

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

