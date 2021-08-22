Live events Portland — what’s coming up
(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM
Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Half Waif is the pop, folk, and electronic-blending project of singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Congress Street, High Street, Portland, ME 04101
Enjoy poetry, storytelling, music, and food by Mainers of color.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 65 West Commercial Street, ##107, Portland, ME 04101
Join our FREE online demo and learn all about Plamere Plasma treatments and the amazing benefits of joining Plamere Plasma Training Team!
Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 PM
Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
West Coast songwriting paragon Phil W. Elverum makes his long-awaited return to Maine.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 37 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101
Dub Apocalypse, ft.members of G.Love, John Brown's Body, Skatalites, join forces w/ Dana Colley (Morphine) for a Halloween Show at the Pig!
