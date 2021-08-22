Cancel
Portland, ME

Live events Portland — what's coming up

Portland Post
Portland Post
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, ME) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVRUx_0bZWJPAH00

Half Waif with Lightning Bug

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

Half Waif is the pop, folk, and electronic-blending project of singer, songwriter, and producer Nandi Rose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ay2iX_0bZWJPAH00

Tender Table Food & Poetry Fair

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Congress Street, High Street, Portland, ME 04101

Enjoy poetry, storytelling, music, and food by Mainers of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYQov_0bZWJPAH00

Plamere Plasma Fibroblast Training ONLINE DEMO ***Portland

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 65 West Commercial Street, ##107, Portland, ME 04101

Join our FREE online demo and learn all about Plamere Plasma treatments and the amazing benefits of joining Plamere Plasma Training Team!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aj3aU_0bZWJPAH00

The Microphones with Emily Sprague

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 538 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101

West Coast songwriting paragon Phil W. Elverum makes his long-awaited return to Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGgfp_0bZWJPAH00

Halloween w/ Dub Apocalypse ft. Dana Colley (Morphine, Vapors Of Morphine)

Portland, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 37 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101

Dub Apocalypse, ft.members of G.Love, John Brown's Body, Skatalites, join forces w/ Dana Colley (Morphine) for a Halloween Show at the Pig!

