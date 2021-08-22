Cancel
Logan, UT

Events on the Logan calendar

Logan Daily
(LOGAN, UT) Live events are lining up on the Logan calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Logan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xH8rX_0bZWJOWm00

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere at Sandy, UT

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1860 South 1000 West Building #1, Logan, UT

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere Rio Tinto Stadium - Sandy, UT 27 August, 2021, 05:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmmUk_0bZWJOWm00

Floral Design Class at Meraki

Logan, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 22 East Center Street, Logan, UT 84321

Floral Design Workshop, come and enjoy nights out with us at Meraki! Knowledge + Flower Arrangement + Floral Clippers + Good Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypUGl_0bZWJOWm00

17th Annual Taste of Logan

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 255 Main St, Logan, UT

We will welcome approximately 1800 USU freshman and transferring students to Downtown on Wednesday, August 25-27, 2021 for the 17th Annual Taste of Logan event. CVTD "Loop" buses will provide...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gt5tm_0bZWJOWm00

Summer Storytimes!

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:45 PM

Address: 255 Main St, Logan, UT

Come join us for Summer Storytime at the Logan Library! Each week we will read 2-3 books about a specific animal, learn facts about that animal, and do some songs and fingerplays. Summer storytime...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzC6R_0bZWJOWm00

August Membership Networking Luncheon

Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 550 W 1000 S, Logan, UT

Join us to meet with other members and learn more about preparing your business for the future with investing and retirement education and options.

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

