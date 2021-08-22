Cancel
Coming soon: Lebanon events

Lebanon Daily
 5 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Lebanon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lebanon area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voyPb_0bZWJNe300

Overdose Awareness Vigil and Recovery Celebration

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Meet at the steps of the municipal building for a candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHTqz_0bZWJNe300

Gold City

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1400 W Maple St, Lebanon, PA

Explore all upcoming gold city events in Lebanon, find information & tickets for upcoming gold city events happening in Lebanon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONVoQ_0bZWJNe300

Rope I

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Rope Rescue I. Limited number of seats are available for first responders outside of the Department. To register please email gverna@lcdes.org. You must have a letter from your Chief stating you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061mGb_0bZWJNe300

Light the Lamp, On The Rocks, and Ten Ton Stone at The Church

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 38 S Gannon St, Lebanon, PA

Coming August 28th we have a incredible lineup of fantastic and fun bands! From the hockey influence filled sounds of area puck rock band Light the Lamp doing their original songs! Hard charging...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nwjU_0bZWJNe300

Leo DiSanto at Quentin Tavern

Lebanon, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 81 W Main St, Lebanon, PA

Leo DiSanto at Quentin Tavern at Quentin Tavern Restaurant, 81 W Main St, Lebanon, PA 17042, Lebanon, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 05:00 pm

Lebanon Daily

Lebanon, PA
ABOUT

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

