Coming soon: Cookeville events

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cookeville area:

Visitation Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 59 N Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN

Here is Mable Willoughby’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 12, 2021, at the age of 74, Mable Willoughby of Cookeville, Tennessee, born...

Whitaker Pounding — Stevens Street Baptist Church Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Help us welcome our new student pastor, Micah Whitaker, and his family with a pounding!

Beatles & Rolling Stones Tribute featuring Forever Abbey Road & Music City Stones Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 E Broad St #3285, Cookeville, TN

A Doubleheader performance with high energy performances of both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones vast music catalog in the beautiful Cookeville Performing Arts Center. Friday, August 27 at 7:00...

It's Market Day Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 310 Newman Dr, Cookeville, TN

The Cookeville Green Market offers fresh local organic produce, dairy, hand-crafted signs, hand-crafted jewelry, candles. crystals, sourdough bread, hand-crafted knives and spoons and much more...

Summer Safari Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

In August, we will be hosting a Summer Safari. Kids ages 3-6 can come explore life in the Jungle. We will take a deep look at habitats, animals in the wild, reptiles and amphibians and learn...