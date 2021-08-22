Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

Coming soon: Cookeville events

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 5 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Live events are coming to Cookeville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cookeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILdfN_0bZWJLsb00

Visitation

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 59 N Jefferson Ave, Cookeville, TN

Here is Mable Willoughby’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 12, 2021, at the age of 74, Mable Willoughby of Cookeville, Tennessee, born...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSjcn_0bZWJLsb00

Whitaker Pounding — Stevens Street Baptist Church

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Help us welcome our new student pastor, Micah Whitaker, and his family with a pounding!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075MZx_0bZWJLsb00

Beatles & Rolling Stones Tribute featuring Forever Abbey Road & Music City Stones

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 10 E Broad St #3285, Cookeville, TN

A Doubleheader performance with high energy performances of both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones vast music catalog in the beautiful Cookeville Performing Arts Center. Friday, August 27 at 7:00...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3X4p_0bZWJLsb00

It's Market Day

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 310 Newman Dr, Cookeville, TN

The Cookeville Green Market offers fresh local organic produce, dairy, hand-crafted signs, hand-crafted jewelry, candles. crystals, sourdough bread, hand-crafted knives and spoons and much more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0anb_0bZWJLsb00

Summer Safari

Cookeville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

In August, we will be hosting a Summer Safari. Kids ages 3-6 can come explore life in the Jungle. We will take a deep look at habitats, animals in the wild, reptiles and amphibians and learn...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
185
Followers
185
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Cookeville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy