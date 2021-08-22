Statesville calendar: Events coming up
(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Statesville area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 310 Eastside Dr, Statesville, NC
Homecoming Sunday is on August 29th and will kick off our annual Fall Revival with the worship service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Guy Roberts from Concord Baptist Church of Pickens, SC will be preaching...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 1017 Gateway Crossing Drive, Statesville, NC 28677
Become an authorized Letterland Coach so that you can model good practice within your school or district.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
The 4th Annual Lions Club Vision 5k is on Tuesday August 31, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k (with Shirt), 5k (without Shirt), 1 Mile Vision Walk (with Shirt), 1 Mile Vision Walk...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677
Charlotte Murder Mystery Company returns to The Historic Sharpe House for one performance at 7pm at The Statesville Civic Center.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 203 S Meeting Street, Statesville, NC 28677
The 6th annual Full Bloom Film Festival will take place this year from September 9th through September 11th in and around Historic Downtown
