Statesville, NC

Statesville calendar: Events coming up

Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 5 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) Statesville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Statesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNbkv_0bZWJKzs00

Homecoming Sunday & Fall Revival Begins

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 Eastside Dr, Statesville, NC

Homecoming Sunday is on August 29th and will kick off our annual Fall Revival with the worship service at 11:00 AM. Pastor Guy Roberts from Concord Baptist Church of Pickens, SC will be preaching...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qL1Z1_0bZWJKzs00

Letterland Training- Train the Coach- 3 day in Statesville, North Carolina

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1017 Gateway Crossing Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

Become an authorized Letterland Coach so that you can model good practice within your school or district.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwHUo_0bZWJKzs00

4th Annual Lions Club Vision 5k

Statesville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The 4th Annual Lions Club Vision 5k is on Tuesday August 31, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k (with Shirt), 5k (without Shirt), 1 Mile Vision Walk (with Shirt), 1 Mile Vision Walk...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9sUM_0bZWJKzs00

Sharpe House October Murder Mystery Dinner

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 402 South Center Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Charlotte Murder Mystery Company returns to The Historic Sharpe House for one performance at 7pm at The Statesville Civic Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkssk_0bZWJKzs00

Full Bloom Film Festival 2021

Statesville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 203 S Meeting Street, Statesville, NC 28677

The 6th annual Full Bloom Film Festival will take place this year from September 9th through September 11th in and around Historic Downtown

Statesville Updates

Statesville Updates

Statesville, NC
