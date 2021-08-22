Cancel
State College, PA

What’s up State College: Local events calendar

Posted by 
State College Voice
State College Voice
 5 days ago

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Live events are lining up on the State College calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around State College:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npLuT_0bZWJJ7900

Boy Named Banjo: Where The Night Goes Tour

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Sunday, October 17th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rd3a7_0bZWJJ7900

Dopapod

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvDop_0bZWJJ7900

The Lacs - Country Lit Tour

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801

November 17th, 2021 | This event is 21 and over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eppee_0bZWJJ7900

Freshman Icebreaker / Penn State , PA / 2021

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 420 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801

Whether you're starting fresh or back again, everyone loves a big party and it certainly has been a long time!

SCCTU Vet FF Group

State College, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 677 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801

The SCCTU Vet Fly Fishing Group supports and invites veterans interested in fly fishing in the central PA region.

