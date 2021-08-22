What’s up State College: Local events calendar
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Live events are lining up on the State College calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around State College:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Sunday, October 17th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 | This event is 18 and over
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 420 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801
November 17th, 2021 | This event is 21 and over
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 420 East College Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Whether you're starting fresh or back again, everyone loves a big party and it certainly has been a long time!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 677 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA 16801
The SCCTU Vet Fly Fishing Group supports and invites veterans interested in fly fishing in the central PA region.
Comments / 0