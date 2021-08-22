Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg calendar: What's coming up

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 5 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Harrisonburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Harrisonburg area:

Worship and Prayer Service

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 940 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA

Come join us for a time of Worship and Prayer for our Nation, our Community and our Church. We use ACTS prayer to help focus our thoughts and mind on that of Christ.

Introduction to Swing

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join Nick for a five week session to learn how to dance East Coast Swing This lively bouncy style of swing is a lot of fun and great exercise. Useful to dance in many social settings. Cost is $50...

Tristan Dougherty at Pale Fire

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 217 S Liberty St Suite 105, Harrisonburg, VA

Tristan Dougherty at Pale Fire Brewing Co. Friday, August 27th 7PM music FREE all ages >>> div div Tristan Dougherty is a folk musician and singer-songwriter based in Richmond, Virginia. With...

Harrisonburg Pokemon League playtime

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 140 E Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA

A Pokémon Trading Card Game event at Gamer Oasis in Harrisonburg, VA.

Eastern Mennonite Boys Soccer vs. Shenandoah Valley

Harrisonburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 801 Parkwood Dr, Harrisonburg, VA

Eastern Mennonite Boys Soccer vs. Shenandoah Valley at Eastern Mennonite School, 801 Parkwood Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Harrisonburg, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 04:30 pm

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

