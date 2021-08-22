Meridian calendar: Coming events

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

Worship Service 10:30 am Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 903 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS

Starting this Sunday, August 1st, we will resume an 8:30 Service and a 10:30 Service. Nursery will be offered at both Services, but Children’s Church will only be held at the 10:30 Service...

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE) Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Story Time: National Banana Split Day Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us as we dig into National Banana Split Day!

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

