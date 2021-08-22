Cancel
Meridian, MS

Meridian calendar: Coming events

Meridian News Beat
 5 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

Worship Service 10:30 am

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 903 23rd Ave, Meridian, MS

Starting this Sunday, August 1st, we will resume an 8:30 Service and a 10:30 Service. Nursery will be offered at both Services, but Children’s Church will only be held at the 10:30 Service...

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE)

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2320 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

QUEEN CITY COMEDY SHOWCASE FEATURING KERWIN CLAIBORNE COMEDIAN 2 LOOSE SET TO HOST THE HOTTEST COMEDY SHOWCASE OF THE YEAR

Story Time: National Banana Split Day

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us as we dig into National Banana Split Day!

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

Explore all upcoming michigan events in Meridian, find information & tickets for upcoming michigan events happening in Meridian.

ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

