Coming soon: Sanford events

(SANFORD, NC) Live events are coming to Sanford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sanford area:

Worship for August 22nd Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 124 Barbecue Church Rd, Sanford, NC

Worship for Sunday Morning live on Facebook or come in-person

HamLIT Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 229 Wicker St, Sanford, NC

Performance Dates and Venues: Friday, Aug 13 and Fri Aug 27 @ Hugger Mugger in Sanford 7:15 pm General Admission: $20 ADVANCE | $25 AT THE DOOR Seniors/Military: $18 ADVANCE | $25 AT THE...

The Well Youth Ministry Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1411 Fire Tower Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Ready for the most exciting place to be in Sanford? Don't miss The Well!

featuring SWEET MEGG with Chris Gelb! Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Sweet Megg is a New York City bred vocalist who performs a range of material steeped in the American traditions of jazz & blues. She is now based … Continue Reading »



Belly Dance Class @ Huggger Mugger Brewing Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 229 Wicker Street, Sanford, NC 27330

Sip and Shimmy! Bring a girlfriend or 2 and enjoy a fun Belly Dance Class in a supportive class . Beginner friendly! :)