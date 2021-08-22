Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sanford, NC

Coming soon: Sanford events

Posted by 
Sanford Updates
Sanford Updates
 5 days ago

(SANFORD, NC) Live events are coming to Sanford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sanford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4kTQ_0bZWJFaF00

Worship for August 22nd

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 124 Barbecue Church Rd, Sanford, NC

Worship for Sunday Morning live on Facebook or come in-person

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuBAT_0bZWJFaF00

HamLIT

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 229 Wicker St, Sanford, NC

Performance Dates and Venues: Friday, Aug 13 and Fri Aug 27 @ Hugger Mugger in Sanford 7:15 pm General Admission: $20 ADVANCE | $25 AT THE DOOR Seniors/Military: $18 ADVANCE | $25 AT THE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt6do_0bZWJFaF00

The Well Youth Ministry

Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1411 Fire Tower Road, Sanford, NC 27330

Ready for the most exciting place to be in Sanford? Don't miss The Well!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Hr2N_0bZWJFaF00

featuring SWEET MEGG with Chris Gelb!

Sanford, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 120 Carthage St, Sanford, NC

Sweet Megg is a New York City bred vocalist who performs a range of material steeped in the American traditions of jazz & blues. She is now based … Continue Reading »\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSNv4_0bZWJFaF00

Belly Dance Class @ Huggger Mugger Brewing

Sanford, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 229 Wicker Street, Sanford, NC 27330

Sip and Shimmy! Bring a girlfriend or 2 and enjoy a fun Belly Dance Class in a supportive class . Beginner friendly! :)

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sanford Updates

Sanford Updates

Sanford, NC
123
Followers
183
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Barbecue Church Rd#Nc Worship#Nc Performance Dates#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Harrisville, NYnny360.com

Harrisville Community Fest Saturday

HARRISVILLE — Activities are planned for young and old during the 15th annual Harrisville Community Fest set for Saturday. According to Diane Thomas, one of the organizers, the Harrisville Fire Department took over running the annual event this year. She said people should come out to “support the businesses and...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events coming up

1. Paint In The Park; 2. Summer on the Hudson: Re:Growth Artist Workshop with Blanka Amezkua; 3. Shaharit In Person — Mondays & Thursdays; 4. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On The Hudson; 5. Nikolai Gogol: The Overcoat;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Politicsarklatexweekend.com

Area County and State Fairs for Fall Fun

AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 4. It’s just a small town throwdown with a whole week of fun including the parade on September 3, 2021. Check out their Facebook page for what’s going on. Sevier County Fairgrounds – DeQueen. SEPTEMBER 13-18 2021 Nevada County Fair & Livestock Show. Lots of agricultural...
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
Gretna, LAPosted by
Pierre St-Jean

Gretna Heritage Festival Cancelation

Jefferson Parish, LA – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gretna Heritage Festival has been canceled. The city of Gretna, in collaboration with the Gretna Economic Development Association and the Gretna Heritage Festival, has decided to cancel this year's Gretna Heritage Festival and is presenting this event again on October 7 to October 9, 2022.
AdvocacyFremont Tribune

The Fur Shack planning fundraiser event in aftermath of fire

A month after a fire at the Parkview Center shopping mall destroyed the business’ home, the Fur Shack is ready to come back. The do-it-yourself dog wash, owned by Deb Newill and Tricia Homan, was only open for less than three weeks before a fire on June 20 damaged almost a dozen businesses at the mall.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Evansville, INWTVW

Nelly announces Evansville concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nelly is bringing country grammar to the river city. The 4-time Grammy Award winning artist will be performing November 13 at Old National Events Plaza. The venue announced the show Monday morning. Nelly began his career in the early 2000’s with his southern style hip-hop. His...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Resorts World welcomes guests with robotic puppies

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World is adding more tech-forward fun by welcoming guests with three robotic puppies. Their names are Sinatra, Stardust and Elvis. In collaboration with aibo, built with Sony's latest technology, the resort is bringing these AI companions to the Conrad lobby. According to the company, these...
Food & Drinksowensbororadio.com

Hops on the Ohio Rescheduled

Citing COVID-19 concerns, Hops on the Ohio is being rescheduled. The Beer Festival which was supposed to take place this Saturday, August 28th, has been postponed until March 12th, 2022. RiverPark Center’s decision to reschedule is for the safety of our staff, our patrons, our vendors, and our community. All...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy