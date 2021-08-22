Janesville events coming soon

(JANESVILLE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Janesville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Janesville:

LEAVING SCARLET at HAMMY’S ROADSIDE BAR Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us at HAMMY’S !!!! We will be Rocking from 7-11! See you there!!!!

Fast Eddy's Wednesday Night Bingo Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1704 Rockport Rd, Janesville, WI

Come join us for some bingo fun. BBB has 100% payouts. Bring your daubers if you have them. Please remember your DOLLAR BILLS. Must be 18 or over to play. Come early and enjoy our daily specials...

I Am They Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2416 N Wright Rd, Janesville, WI

Concert of I AM THEY in Rockford. The concert will take place at Janesville New Life Assembly of God in Rockford. The date of the concert is the 28-08-2021. It starts at 10:00h.

Magpie Twitch on the Bodacious Patio Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 119 N Main St, Janesville, WI

Enjoy an evening on the Bodacious Patio overlooking Rock River filled with live music, ice-cold beverages, and delicious food fresh from the grill. Magpie Twitch will be taking over the patio...

Back2Back at Fermenting Cellars Janesville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2004 W Manogue Rd, Janesville, WI

Join Back2Back at this lovely location, Fermenting Cellars Winery! Fermenting Cellars Winery is located in a beautiful country log cabin home in the rolling hills of southern Wisconsin, offering a...