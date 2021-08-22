Live events coming up in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are coming to Salisbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salisbury area:

Creative Science: Art Exploration, Paper Circuit Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21801

Youth explore a science topic and create a piece of art that relates to it!

Vino Garden Wine Glass Painting & Wine Tasting Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1210 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, MD 21801

Wine Glass Painting and Wine Tasting at the Vino Garden in Salisbury, Maryland

Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

Internet Sensation Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino is coming to revival for one night of absolute hilarity that is not to be missed!

Magnolia Applebottom's Drag Show Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

The magnificent Magnolia Applebottom returns to revival with her famous Drag Show!

Simply Streisand Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

A multi-media theatrical experience...Carla DelVillaggio in Simply Streisand is Simply Sensational!