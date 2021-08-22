Cancel
Salisbury, MD

Live events coming up in Salisbury

Posted by 
Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Live events are coming to Salisbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salisbury area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmIYX_0bZWJDon00

Creative Science: Art Exploration, Paper Circuit

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD 21801

Youth explore a science topic and create a piece of art that relates to it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZcV3_0bZWJDon00

Vino Garden Wine Glass Painting & Wine Tasting

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1210 Nanticoke Road, Salisbury, MD 21801

Wine Glass Painting and Wine Tasting at the Vino Garden in Salisbury, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFpnk_0bZWJDon00

Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

Internet Sensation Aunt Mary Pat DiSabatino is coming to revival for one night of absolute hilarity that is not to be missed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHJHY_0bZWJDon00

Magnolia Applebottom's Drag Show

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

The magnificent Magnolia Applebottom returns to revival with her famous Drag Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPg3F_0bZWJDon00

Simply Streisand

Salisbury, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 213 W. Main St, Suite 302, Salisbury, MD 21801

A multi-media theatrical experience...Carla DelVillaggio in Simply Streisand is Simply Sensational!

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

