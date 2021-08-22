Live events on the horizon in Casper

(CASPER, WY) Live events are coming to Casper.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Casper:

Hiroya Tsukamoto Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Hiroya is a one-of-a-kind composer, guitarist and singer-songwriter from Kyoto, Japan.

2021 Wyoming Catholic Women's Conference Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 800 North Poplar Street, Casper, WY 82601

Looking for something more in your life? Come be encouraged to grow in faith and gain insight on how to live as an authentic woman of God.

El Wencho Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 West Yellowstone Highway, Casper, WY 82601

El Wencho is a powerhouse duo with big sound that relates the Montana lifestyle through immersive lyrics, catchy melodies & driving rhythms.

Men of Worth Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 West Yellowstone Highway, Casper, WY 82601

The real essence of “Men of Worth” is found in their live performances.

Crispy Watkins and the Crack Willows Casper, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 W Yellowstone Hwy, Casper, WY 82601

Rooted at the river’s edge, the Crack Willows bring earth, water, and wind in swirling heart-rhythms and soul-stirring melodies.