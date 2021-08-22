Cancel
Utica, NY

Live events Utica — what’s coming up

Utica Daily
 5 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Utica has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Utica area:

4PM Worship at Oneida Center

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1445 Kemble St, Utica, NY

You are invited to join us for afternoon worship at the Oneida Center in Utica.

Neighborhood BBQ Stand

Utica, NY

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 852 Bleecker st, Utica, NY 13501

Neighborhood BBQ Stand offering old school favorites and fish fry, every Friday, between 11 and 8pm.

Hangin with the Pikes - NADBL 3x

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Awards For 1st - 3rd $40 Entry SPL/BassBrawlin $10 Additional Demo Format

Pop-up Gallery Talks - Emma Amos: Color Odyssey; Mary Murray, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art

Utica, NY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:20 AM

Address: 310 Genesee St, Utica, NY

Free and open to the public. Get a closer look at the exhibition, "Emma Amos: Color Odyssey" with these Pop-Up Gallery Talks by Curator Mary Murray. “Basketball Jones”

15th Annual Latino American Festival

Utica, NY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

MVLA - Annual Latino American Festival at Hanna Park, 1 Kennedy Plaza Utica, NY 13502, Utica, NY 13502, Utica, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 12:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Utica Daily

Utica, NY
With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

